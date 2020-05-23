Thomas Le Carrou : Professional Experience

Since May 2020
- Orthopedic Surgery practice in Polyclinique du Pays de Rance in Dinan ( Britain). Prosthetic activity and traumatology
Since April 2015 :
- Medical expertise for insurance Company Agreement for social welfare and ministry of armies
From June 2005 to April 2020
- Orthopedic Surgery practice in Polyclinique de Furiani Prosthetic activity.
From November 2002 to November 2004
- Junior surgeon in Poitiers’ CHU , Traumatology and Orthopeadic surgery
Thomas le Carrou Qualification
- 2019 : Math License 3rd year
- 2018: Inter-University Degree of Surgical Pathology of the knee ( University of Lyon)
- 2015: Inter-University Degree of Bone and joint infectiology ( University of Lille)
- 2013 : University Degree of legal compensation for personal injury (University of Montpellier)
- 2007 : Inter-University Degree of musculo-sketetal ultra-sound diagnosis ( University of Montpellier)
- 2003 : Orthopedic and Traumatological Surgery Qualification: Thesis Subject : Meniscal repair in children .
- 2002 : Medical Doctor Diploma :
Thesis subject : “Prothèse totale inversée de l’épaule : étude fonctionnelle et morphologique” ie inverse total shoulder arthroplasty
- 2002 : General Surgery qualification
- 1991 : Bachelor : Math / Sciences
Thomas le Carrou Internship
- May 2002 – October 2002 : Orthopedic Surgery ( Pr Clarac, CHU Poitiers)
- November 2001 – April 2002 : Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery ( Pr Bonnard, CHU Tours)
- May 2001 – October 2001 : Urologic surgery ( Pr Doré, CHU Poitiers )
- November 2000 – April 2001 : Orthopedic Surgery ( Pr Clarac, CHU Poitiers )
- May 2000 – October 2000 : Orthopedic Surgery ( Pr Clarac, CHU Poitiers)
- November 1999 – April 2000 : Pediatric visceral surgery ( Pr Levar, CHU Poitiers)
- May 1999 – October 1999 : Orthopedic Surgery ( Dr Beya, CH La Rochelle)
- November 1998 – April 1999 : Neurosurgery ( Pr Lapierre, CHU Poitiers)
- May 1998 – October 1998 : Orthopedic Surgery ( Pr Clarac, CHU Poitiers)
- November 1997 – April 1998 : Orthopedic Surgery ( Dr Labasor, CH Niort)
« On Call » Activity
- As Junior Surgeon in orthopedic surgery :180
- As intern : emergency room : 70
- As intern : pediatric emergency room : 40
- As interne : Orthopedic surgery : 225
- As intern : neurosurgery : 60
- As intern : visceral surgery : 15
Thomas le Carrou Scientific Publications
Soyer J, Le Carrou T, Wager M, Lapierre F. Difficulty in treating spinal chordoma of the thoracic vertebrae. Neurochirurgie. 2001 Feb;47(1):69-71
Table ronde dirigée par E. Stindel (Bossis JM, Cadu C, Contios S, Hamon JM, Cronier P, Iborra JP, Thomas Le Carrou). Les fractures du calcanéum de l’adulte. AOO 2001 n°33, p 237-276
Thomas le Carrou Communications
SOO 2000 Congress in Le Mans: “Table ronde des jeunes : Les fractures du calcanéum de l’adulte;” ie : calcaneum fractures
SFCP 2002 congress in Tours : “Les sutures méniscales chez l’enfant. A propos de 15 cas” ie meniscal repair in children
