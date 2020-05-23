Thomas Le Carrou : Professional Experience

Since May 2020

  • Orthopedic Surgery practice in Polyclinique du Pays de Rance in Dinan ( Britain). Prosthetic activity and traumatology

Since April 2015 :

  • Medical expertise for insurance Company Agreement for social welfare and ministry of armies

From June 2005 to April 2020

  • Orthopedic Surgery practice in Polyclinique de Furiani Prosthetic activity.

From November 2002 to November 2004

  • Junior surgeon in Poitiers’ CHU , Traumatology and Orthopeadic surgery

Thomas le Carrou Qualification

  • 2019 : Math License 3rd year
  • 2018: Inter-University Degree of Surgical Pathology of the knee ( University of Lyon)
  • 2015: Inter-University Degree of Bone and joint infectiology ( University of Lille)
  • 2013  :  University  Degree  of legal  compensation for personal injury (University of Montpellier)
  • 2007 : Inter-University Degree of musculo-sketetal ultra-sound diagnosis ( University of Montpellier)
  • 2003 : Orthopedic and Traumatological Surgery Qualification: Thesis Subject : Meniscal repair in children .
  • 2002 : Medical Doctor Diploma :

Thesis   subject   :   “Prothèse   totale                       inversée de l’épaule      :          étude fonctionnelle et morphologique” ie inverse total shoulder arthroplasty

  • 2002 : General Surgery qualification
  • 1991 : Bachelor : Math / Sciences

Thomas le Carrou Internship

  • May 2002 – October 2002 : Orthopedic Surgery ( Pr Clarac, CHU Poitiers)
  • November 2001 – April 2002 : Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery ( Pr Bonnard, CHU Tours)
  • May 2001 – October 2001 : Urologic surgery ( Pr Doré, CHU Poitiers )
  • November 2000 – April 2001 : Orthopedic Surgery ( Pr Clarac, CHU Poitiers )
  • May 2000 – October 2000 : Orthopedic Surgery ( Pr Clarac, CHU Poitiers)
  • November 1999 – April 2000 : Pediatric visceral surgery ( Pr Levar, CHU Poitiers)
  • May 1999 – October 1999 : Orthopedic Surgery ( Dr Beya, CH La Rochelle)
  • November 1998 – April 1999 : Neurosurgery ( Pr Lapierre, CHU Poitiers)
  • May 1998 – October 1998 : Orthopedic Surgery ( Pr Clarac, CHU Poitiers)
  • November 1997 – April 1998 : Orthopedic Surgery ( Dr Labasor, CH Niort)

« On Call » Activity

  • As Junior Surgeon in orthopedic surgery :180
  • As intern : emergency room : 70
  • As intern : pediatric emergency room : 40
  • As interne : Orthopedic surgery : 225
  • As intern : neurosurgery : 60
  • As intern : visceral surgery : 15

Thomas le Carrou Scientific Publications

Soyer J, Le Carrou T, Wager M, Lapierre F. Difficulty in treating spinal chordoma of the thoracic vertebrae. Neurochirurgie. 2001 Feb;47(1):69-71

Table ronde dirigée par E. Stindel (Bossis JM, Cadu C, Contios S, Hamon JM, Cronier P, Iborra JP, Thomas Le Carrou). Les fractures du calcanéum de l’adulte. AOO 2001 n°33, p 237-276

Thomas le Carrou Communications

SOO 2000 Congress in Le Mans: “Table ronde des jeunes : Les fractures du calcanéum de l’adulte;” ie : calcaneum fractures

SFCP 2002 congress in Tours : “Les sutures méniscales chez l’enfant. A propos de 15 cas” ie meniscal repair in children

