Thomas Le Carrou : Professional Experience

Since May 2020

Orthopedic Surgery practice in Polyclinique du Pays de Rance in Dinan ( Britain). Prosthetic activity and traumatology

Since April 2015 :

Medical expertise for insurance Company Agreement for social welfare and ministry of armies

From June 2005 to April 2020

Orthopedic Surgery practice in Polyclinique de Furiani Prosthetic activity.

From November 2002 to November 2004

Junior surgeon in Poitiers’ CHU , Traumatology and Orthopeadic surgery

Thomas le Carrou Qualification

2019 : Math License 3rd year

2018: Inter-University Degree of Surgical Pathology of the knee ( University of Lyon)

2015: Inter-University Degree of Bone and joint infectiology ( University of Lille)

2013 : University Degree of legal compensation for personal injury (University of Montpellier)

2007 : Inter-University Degree of musculo-sketetal ultra-sound diagnosis ( University of Montpellier)

2003 : Orthopedic and Traumatological Surgery Qualification: Thesis Subject : Meniscal repair in children .

2002 : Medical Doctor Diploma :

Thesis subject : “Prothèse totale inversée de l’épaule : étude fonctionnelle et morphologique” ie inverse total shoulder arthroplasty

2002 : General Surgery qualification

1991 : Bachelor : Math / Sciences

Thomas le Carrou Internship

May 2002 – October 2002 : Orthopedic Surgery ( Pr Clarac, CHU Poitiers)

November 2001 – April 2002 : Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery ( Pr Bonnard, CHU Tours)

May 2001 – October 2001 : Urologic surgery ( Pr Doré, CHU Poitiers )

November 2000 – April 2001 : Orthopedic Surgery ( Pr Clarac, CHU Poitiers )

May 2000 – October 2000 : Orthopedic Surgery ( Pr Clarac, CHU Poitiers)

November 1999 – April 2000 : Pediatric visceral surgery ( Pr Levar, CHU Poitiers)

May 1999 – October 1999 : Orthopedic Surgery ( Dr Beya, CH La Rochelle)

November 1998 – April 1999 : Neurosurgery ( Pr Lapierre, CHU Poitiers)

May 1998 – October 1998 : Orthopedic Surgery ( Pr Clarac, CHU Poitiers)

November 1997 – April 1998 : Orthopedic Surgery ( Dr Labasor, CH Niort)

« On Call » Activity

As Junior Surgeon in orthopedic surgery :180

As intern : emergency room : 70

As intern : pediatric emergency room : 40

As interne : Orthopedic surgery : 225

As intern : neurosurgery : 60

As intern : visceral surgery : 15

Thomas le Carrou Scientific Publications

Soyer J, Le Carrou T, Wager M, Lapierre F. Difficulty in treating spinal chordoma of the thoracic vertebrae. Neurochirurgie. 2001 Feb;47(1):69-71

Table ronde dirigée par E. Stindel (Bossis JM, Cadu C, Contios S, Hamon JM, Cronier P, Iborra JP, Thomas Le Carrou). Les fractures du calcanéum de l’adulte. AOO 2001 n°33, p 237-276

Thomas le Carrou Communications

SOO 2000 Congress in Le Mans: “Table ronde des jeunes : Les fractures du calcanéum de l’adulte;” ie : calcaneum fractures

SFCP 2002 congress in Tours : “Les sutures méniscales chez l’enfant. A propos de 15 cas” ie meniscal repair in children

